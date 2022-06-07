In a strange video shared on his YouTube channel, TV personality Andrew Anderson Luzze shows his wife giving birth to their first child.

Andrew Anderson Luzze and his wife welcomed their first child whom they named Anderson Luzze Junior at the end of May 2022.

The excitement around the good news of the arrival of their bundle of joy was, however, quickly cooled down with the hospital bills that were awaiting them.

Through social media, the media personality asked for help from his friends, followers, and well-wishers for funds to be able to foot the pending hospital bills so that his son and wife would be released to go back home.

It seems as though the public heard his outcry and responded positively as he managed to secure his child and wife from the hospital.

Luzze has been sharing his journey to fatherhood and one of the photos he shared while in the theatre as his wife gave birth seemed to raise a few eyebrows.

Several netizens questioned how and why he took photos in the O.R as his wife gave birth. Little did they know that he even recorded the entire process for his YouTube channel.

On Monday 6th June, Luzze shared the entire clip showing how his wife gave birth on his YouTube channel, very much to the surprise of his followers.

The video titled “Mothers are gods” shows the delivery procedure and how Luzze stood by his wife throughout the entire process till baby Luzze took his first breath on earth.

Take a gaze below: