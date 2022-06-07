Despite the Uganda Musician Association (UMA) polls being prematurely halted on Monday, reigning president Cindy Sanyu is grateful for the time she has spent at the helm of the association.

Before the voting process was brought to a halt, the mother of two narrated how she has matured in terms of reasoning and learnt so much from holding such highly respectable leadership office.

Cindy Sanyu says she is now a lot wiser and better in terms of leadership as a result of being in the position she has served for about two years.

The King Herself believes she needs more time in office so that she can consolidate the achievements they have hit, and for the association to gain stability.

UMA elections are going on right now, pressure is on. Lemme just say no-matter what the outcome is I am grateful for the time I served as president. I have learnt so much and grown a whole lot. I am wiser and better as a result of that seat. I still think we need continuity in order to consolidate our achievements, gain strength and stability. Vote wisely. Cindy Sanyu

The UMA is yet to announce new dates to resume the voting process following King Saha and some other participants’ requests to have to have a physical ballot voting process rather than online voting.