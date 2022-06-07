Kenyan award winning gospel musician, entrepreneur, praise and worship leader, Evelyn Wanjiru Agundabwen is set to perform live in Kampala.

The 33-year-old singer and songwriter will be headlining the Worship Explosion Experience that is set take place on 9th September 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Evelyn Wanjiru who is best known for her songs “Mungu Mkuu” and “Jehovah Elohim” will be escorted to Kampala by her worship crew team alongside gospel singer Eve Bahati.

They will jet into the country to celebrate a decade of the Let Them Sing Band Ministry which was a branch of the Liberty Church Uganda.

The event which is organized by Masrob Events will have other local gospel artists including Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Gabie Ntaate, Brian Lubega, Aaron Zabu Allan, among others.

While speaking to the press, Gabie Ntaate promised fireworks on the D-day as she expressed her gratitude and privilege being part of the celebrations.

I’m privileged to be part of the Worship Explosion. It is going to explode worship and honor of God. The gospel world has evolved very fast unlike in the past when people could under-look us gospel artists. Gabie Ntaate

The CEO Masrob Events and Records Robinson Masembe also promised a worship and praise experience event that has never been seen before in the +256 as he rallied pleasure-seekers to buy themselves early bird tickets as soon as possible.