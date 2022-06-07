Talent manager-turned-politician Derrick Orone was kicked out of the Uganda Parliament after court ruled that he violated the electoral campaign process to become the Member of Parliament representing Gogonyo Constituency for the term 2021- 2026.

The Rydim Empire boss secured his Member of Parliament seat as the NRM flag bearer but he is said to have used intimidating methods to secure the votes.

According to his opponent who filed the case and court ruled in his favor, Derrick Orone used to move with security personnel holding guns something which is not accepted in the election process.

The election is going to be re-run in a proper way without violation of the electoral guidelines in efforts to have him retain his seat or someone else replace him.

Going by reports, for the one year that Derrick Orone has spent in office as Gogonyo Member of Parliament, he has done quite much for his area and represented his constituency well.

The court made the ruling on Monday 6th 2022 in Kampala and the dates of the re-election are yet to be established.

Derrick Orone has managed artists from Mary Bata, Grenade Offical, King Saha, Eddy Kenzo, among many others.