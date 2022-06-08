Ugandan singer Lydia Jazmine is enjoying her trip to the USA and her latest bikini photos have caused a rise in the temperature

Lydia Jazmine, real name Lydia Nabawanuka, is currently in the United States of America on a personal visit.

A few days ago, the singer shared photos of her on social media alerting the fans of her safe arrival in the States.

She also shared photos wearing a long green dress and red and white sneakers which seemed not to please several fashion critics as they questioned what she was thinking by wearing such sneakers on such a dress.

Well, for Jazmine, if the dress didn’t do the job, maybe taking it off will – and it seems to have, indeed.

On her Instagram, the LJ Music singer shared photos of herself at Venice Beach in Los Angeles California and her white bikini left a few jaws on the ground.

The two-piece swimming costume compliments Lydia’s body, hugging her tight in the right places to reveal her curves.

No wonder, the IG post has already attracted about 16k likes and almost 400 comments with her fans and fellow celebrities ogling at the photos.