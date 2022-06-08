In this episode of The Chit Chat, MBU caught up with Beenie Gunter, Crysto Panda, Danra, and Dax Vibez to discuss the importance of security to artists and how it can be improved at concerts.

The Importance of security to celebrities

Danra: Security is really needed regardless of where or who you are. Even at home, you need simple security because you don’t know when the enemy is attacking.

Security helps artists from those improper fans who sexually harass them, and those fans who are aggressive toward the artists.

Beenie Gunter: Yeah, it (security) is very, very important. Every artist, and every celebrity needs security because not everyone is happy with what you’re doing. Even Jesus was killed. Security is paramount.

Danra

Even pastors and whoever is an important person in society is supposed to get security. At all times people are gonna run out of control and you gotta be ready for that.

Dax Vibez: It’s very important even not just for celebrities. Every Ugandan needs to be secure. But mostly, celebrities are public figures.

Some people may have hate for the artist, others may love the artist too much and they’re obsessed. So because of this, the threat to the artist is bigger than that of a normal person.

If Ministers who are not popular have patrols following them, what about artists that are famous in the public and are moving targets?

Crysto Panda: It’s not every time that you need security, but when you’re going for a show, yes. If I’m going for a show, yes I’ll get security.

If you’re going to a show that has a lot of people, you must have people around you to protect you because you don’t know who likes you. That’s why I don’t go to bars.

What type of security does a celebrity/artist need to have?

Dax Vibez: Personally, I am a boxer but I also move with security when going for shows because it’s important.

We sing for drunkards, people who are very excited. Sometimes you may arrive late at the venue and the revelers are already angry so you need that extra man.

Also, when someone sees Spice Diana moving with all those bodyguards, even if it’s just for one day, they get to know that she is not easy to access. It gives you a picture that she is protected.

Danra: I don’t think you need six bodyguards unless you just want to brag about it. Two bodyguards should be enough to protect you.

Beenie Gunter: You should have every kind of security. Whether a bouncer, whether you have a guy with a gun protecting you.

And then you yourself, you must have that personal security. You should have some tactics about how to protect yourself in case something goes wrong, at all times. It is about life.

If I’m going to perform somewhere and I know I don’t have to go blinged up, I’ll work on that because I know the kind of area I’m going to. I don’t need to go with all of that because it may cause attention. Some things work somewhere and some things don’t, you gotta know where your style works.

Crysto Panda: Get one, get two (bouncers). Get two maximum. You don’t need four, for what? You don’t need bouncers with guns. Two are enough. If you’re a good person, people won’t hate on you. But if you’re also ill-mannered, you need like five.

What should be done to improve the level of security at concerts?

Danra: I advise stage security. There should be people to guard the stage. When an artist decided to go off stage and into the fans, there should be bodyguards to protect her or him while at it. Fans shouldn’t easily access the artists.

People love to hurl insults at Bebe Cool but the organization he has at his Tondeka Ekiwatule shows, the space between the stage and the fans, is what I want at Ugandan events. It should be emulated by other event organizers.

Crysto Panda: Artists themselves need to reduce the number of people they move with. I’m Crysto Panda, I don’t need to move with ten people. For what? You need to move with two, or three people; your manager, deejay, and maybe the bouncer.

Crysto Panda

The owners of the events need to put bouncers that are going to protect the artists at the venue. If an artist gets a problem at an event, who’s gonna be responsible? It’s the organizer.