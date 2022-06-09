Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi has joined the long list of artists who have announced plans of holding concerts this year.

Based on the artwork that she shared on her socials, the show dubbed “Azawi African Music Concert” will be held on 22nd July 2022.

Having lasted three years now in the music industry, Azawi will hold her show at the Lugogo Zoe Grounds.

Going by the hype about the concert, it is set to be an action packed event, full of life, positive vibes and all the beautiful melodies.

MY MAIDEN CONCERT. 22 JULY. LUGOGO. 3 Years of work packed in one evening of magic. Vibes only, No bad energy.. party mood only. Azawi

For y’all who love good vibes, dust up your partying shoes as Azawi will be treating us to the sweet musical projects she has in her tank.