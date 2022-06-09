Singer Maureen Nantume became a mother for the third time on the morning of Thursday 9th June 2022 as she gave birth to her very first son.

For months, Maureen Nantume’s pregnancy has been the talk of town as netizens questioned if she had already given birth following earlier rumors that made rounds.

The singer quickly trashed the rumors which made rounds on different media sites in May indicating that she has given birth and kept it a secret.

She maintained that she had no reason to hide her pregnancy and that when she gives birth, her fans would be the first to know.

The Nkuze singer was blessed to safely give birth to her baby on Thursday morning.

Maureen Nantume shared the good news with her friends, fans, and followers on Instagram early on Thursday morning.

She revealed the gender of her new bundle of joy, a boy, and thanked God for helping her deliver her child safely.

She posted a pregnancy photo showing her pointing to the sky and added the caption, “9th June 2022. My dear Jesus thank you. It’s a Boooooy.”

Congratulations Maureen!