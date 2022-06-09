Leone Island Music Empire boss Jose Chameleone is in trouble for allegedly snubbing a show he was booked to perform at in the areas of Kiryokya, Mityana district.

The ever controversial singer is to face the law after an events promoter known as Samson Kisekka issued an Intention To Sue notice to Chameleone and his management.

Mr. Kisekka reasons that Chameleone didn’t not perform despite being booked for the show that was slated for 30th April 2022 during the grand opening of an undisclosed hotel in Mityana.

Mr. Kisekka went ahead to stress that Jose Chameleone’s failure to turn up to the event saw him make severe losses as pleasure-seekers vandalized property at the venue while demanding to see the Valu Valu singer perform.

Mr. Kisekka now wants Chameleone to refund the Shs2.5m he paid him as advance payment as they had agreed on Shs5m as full payment for his performance.

He also demands that the Leaone Island star returns Shs350k which was sent to him as transport money to help him get to the venue.

Mr. Kisekka further demands that Chameleone pays for the damages he caused for not showing up at the venue yet he had even made an advert for the event.