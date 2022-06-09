Controversial Kenyan singer Akothee and her boyfriend Nelly Oaks’ romantic relationship has hit a hard rock after the former called it a wrap.

The musician and her manager-cum-boyfriend dropped the first hint of trouble in paradise by unfollowing each other on social media a few days ago.

The “Abebo” singer then took it a notch higher when she deleted all photos she took with Nelly when they were still together as an item.

Akothee and ex-lover Nelly Oaks had become one of the most-loved celebrity couples and they were known to often singing praises for each other on social media.

Based to a statement shared by Akothee’s on her socials, she is done with the relationship and is now focused on promoting her newly-launched book and album.

I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn’t be a shock or a surprise. It’s just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my newfound happiness with less destruction. I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment, questions or answers to what transpired just didn’t want to hurt anyone. But sorry it is what it is. Me and Mr N have a family Relationship back in Rongo. For that matter let’s respect family and keep family RESPECT. He is not someone I just picked on the streets. So for that matter, wishing All of you the best of life. COURAGE IS FEAR HOLDING ON A MOMENT LONGER. PLEASE BLOGS/MEDIA DONT CALL ME TO ANSWER ANY OF THE ABOVE BECAUSE I WILL NOT. I SHALL ONLY ADRESS MY NEW ALBUM/ BOOK LAUNCH . Akothee

A section of critics have started speculating that the couple may just be pulling a publicity stunt to sell her latest projects.

Neither party is yet to reveal what really led to their supposed breakup.