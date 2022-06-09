Club Pilsener’s Campus themed “Club Dome” is back in its 6th edition bigger, better and more lit after a two year hiatus.

Club Dome which targets campusers and young millennials in tertiary institutions of learning will kick off in Kampala on Saturday July 16th 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Dome evolves every year so it stays fresh for the campusers to look forward to.

There are different themes for each year and the last one held in 2018 had a Caribbean theme while 2022’s theme is futuristic.

Under the theme #DomeLifeDopeLife, Club Dome was relaunched on Wednesday 8th June at Panamera Bar and Lounge.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager Club & Premiums NBL Joel Galla said that there was need to relaunch the Club Dome as it is one of the events that reaches out to most of Club Pilsener’s consumers.

Also Read: Fik Fameica and Vinka stun revelers at Club Dome return

Club Dome had taken a long break due to the Covid19 lockdown and the ban on events. It used to be one of the events we used to reach out to our consumers and for two years this has not happened, which is why we felt the need to make a huge, big comeback. Joel Galla, Brand Manager – Club & Premiums NBL

Galla, the Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums further revealed that as it has been done in the past, Club Dome will have tours across the country reaching out to their consumers in different cities and towns.

Joel Galla

The Dome is going to move across the country as done in the previous years. We want to reach out to all our consumers and re-ignite that spark for partying and having a good time which had been dimmed by the lockdown. If you are in Northern or Western Uganda, we are coming to party with you. Joel Galla added

Although the upcountry venues are yet to be confirmed, the events will be held within close proximity to universities in the specific regions.

The Dome joins the list of entertainment events that Club Pilsener has been unleashing since the re-opening of concerts and events which include Purple Party Tours, Capital FM Tours, Brunch-in-House among others.

Club Dome also returns at a time when campusers’ favorite Club bottles, the 330ml “Club Shorty” bottles, have been reintroduced to the market.

This will mean that revelers at the Club Dome will have three options of Club Pilsener packaging to choose from;

The 500ml long neck

The Club sleek cans

The Shorty

Galla closed off the Club Dome Launch by stating that the Kampala Club Dome is going to be launched by the Nigerian star Adekunle Gold who will be the headlining the event alongside Costa Titch and the best acts here in Uganda.