Singer Allan Toniks has stressed that the main challenge that the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) is facing rises from two individuals; Cindy Sanyu and Phina ‘Masanyalaze’ Mugerwa

He thinks that the two should not cling to power in order for the association to move on smoothly and thus requests them to step down.

Allan Toniks further noted that the cancellation of the UMA elections was a result of the two and in his opinion, he cautions that they shouldn’t sabotage the progress of the association.

He adds that things at UMA shouldn’t be done based on what Cindy Sanyu and Phina Mugerwa want because that exalts two people instead of the association.

In my view, Fina and Cindy are the major problems of UMA. It’s not fair for two people to sabotage the progress of an association. If things must be done based on what two people want it means that we are exalting the two people instead of the interests of the Association. Allan Toniks