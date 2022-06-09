Club Pilsener’s ‘Club Dome’ was relaunched on Wednesday June 2022 after a two-year hiatus at Panamera Bar and Lounge on Wednesday.

The campus themed ‘Club Dome’ took a break following the outbreak of Covid-19 but it is now back bigger and better for the 6th edition.

At the relaunch that happened at Panamera Bar and Lounge last night, Joel Galla, the Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums revealed that like it has been done in the past, Club Dome will have tours across the country reaching out to their consumers in different cities and towns.

Joel Galla

The major event to launch the event which targets campusers and young millennials in tertiary institutions of learning will happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 16th July 2022.

The event will feature top African acts in Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold and South Africa’s Costa Titch and Ugandan superstars John Blaq, Slick Stuart and Roja, among many others.

Revellers had fun at the relaunch last night as they enjoyed Club Pilseners while watching performances from a host of entertainers including Feffe Bussi, DJ Slick Stuart and Roja, MC Sammy Wetala, among many others.

Take a gaze at the photos below: