Ugandan singer Rema Namakula explains that she was racially abused and referred to as a “monkey” by a child at a Turkish airport.

In this day and age of the rapidly evolving world and advancing technology, one could believe that the world is now past the stage of racism.

That, however, seems not to be the case in some parts of the world as racism still happens and this has been more evident in sports.

Ugandan songstress Rehemah Namakula, better known by stage name Rema, has also opened up about her first-hand experience facing racism while at a Turkish airport.

Also Read: Wandiisa Ki? Rema Namakula’s new video will wow you | VIDEO

Through a video clip shared on her social media handles, Rema explained that while at the airport, a Turkish kid who was in company of her parents, looked at her and her crew and started crying.

When the kid’s parents asked her why she was crying, she pointed towards Rema’s direction and the parents responded with statements in which they called them “monkeys.”

She added that she was looked at in a very unpleasant manner and the gestures on a couple of other people’s faces made her feel like she was back to the old slave trade days.

The Wandiisa Ki singer faced racism while at the airport as she waited to board her next flight to England for a performance.