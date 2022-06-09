Singer Sheebah Karungi has shared her opinion about the ideal Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president that she would like to lead artists.

The “Nkwata Bulungi” singer says she would like to have a president who has plans of uniting artists from different walks of life as one.

She goes on to stress that the challenge she has with Cindy Sanyu is that her leadership qualities are not up to standard since she can’t talk to her fellow artistes.

Also Read: I am wiser and better as a result of being UMA president – Cindy Sanyu

Sheebah Karungi added that Cindy Sanyu is a distant leader who has no proper vision for the association.

For that matter, Sheebah believes that if Cindy wishes the association anything positive, she should let King Saha take the UMA presidential seat.

When asked whether she knows Lord Bitem, she disclosed that she has never heard about him and wondered how someone would want to lead people who don’t know him.