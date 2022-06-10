After over eight years on Galaxy FM, Arthur D’Vaccine has decided to turn a new page away from the station and pave way for fresh blood in Roger Otis.

Arthur Sunday Ruhabwooba, commonly known as Arthur D’Vaccine officially laid his tools down at the Kansanga-based Galaxy FM at the start of the week.

While signing out, the cheeky radio presenter noted that he has other engagements he has set his eyes on and will need full commitment which may not allow him to continue with the ‘Night Breeze’ show.

In his farewell message, Arthur thanked his fans for making his time at Galaxy FM worthwhile for the eight years he has served at the station.

“It has been an awesome journey walking with you every night from 10pm to midnight. Most of you have given me the best audience I’ve ever had,” Arthur said.

“Due to certain circumstances, I am trying to focus on new engagements and I may not be able to be here to serve you on time,” he added.

Arthur also ushered in the fresh Otis whom he referred to as a “mighty man” and asked the listeners to accompany him on his journey at the station.

There is a new mighty man in Roger Otis who’s gonna be in my shoes. As I say farewell from the show for now, I’m putting you in the right hands of Roger. Receive him and be with him on this exciting journey. Arthur D’Vaccine

Roger Otis is not a new face at the station but the ‘Night Breeze’ show is surely a new challenge for him – one which he is so ready to take on.

The self-styled “Fresh Prince” was officially unveiled as the new host of the show on Tuesday 7th June 2022.

He expressed his excitement over the new challenge and vowed to give his very best on the show.

New Persona New Chapter New Challenge. The Shift is on, been dancing in background, now am at the frontline. The relay handoff now falls to me The Fresh Prince of The Night Breeze to keep you up as we talk about Love, Sex & relationships. Kwata pen nolupapula, Lay back and join me on Galaxy FM every Monday to Thursday 10pm to midnight. Roger Otis

We wish Arthur and Otis the best of luck in their new endeavours!