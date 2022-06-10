Kenyan gospel performing artist and songwriter Alice Kamande and Sudanese Maboto Motivated are set to perform in Kampala in July.

The pair will touch down in Uganda on 8th July 2022 as they are to perform and entertain pleasure seekers at the Kampala Serena Hotel at the VIGA Music awards 2022

Alice Kamande and Maboto Motivated will perform their hit songs alongside other local gospel artists and the Let Them Sing Band.

The event will be graced by several high-profile dignitaries who will hand out the awards to the winners.

The VIGA Music Awards 2022 will run under the theme Celebrate Life as they honor God’s grace that sustained us through the two year lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the whole world.

This year’s VIGA awards edition is to recognize the most outstanding artists and their works released in the period between January and December 2021.

The nominees have been pooled in forty (40) categories and the voting process got underway on Monday 30th May. It will close on Monday 4th July 2022.

We wish all the nominated artists good luck!