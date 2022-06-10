Veteran musician, actress, and humanitarian Halima Namakula is mourning the loss of her brother, Omugave Ndugwa Semakula.

According to Halima Namakula, the late was a legendary actor, composer, as well as a phenomenal scriptwriter.

She explains that the late Semakula’s great plays used to fill up National Theatre to the brim adding that she is one of the many talents and actresses he mentored to be great in the arts industry.

She recounts some of the theatre plays that he composed which include, Wasajja, Obulamu bwa Sembilige, Office Njelere, Wasajja mu bizinga bye Ssese, just to mention a few.

She, however, didn’t reveal the cause of the passing on of her brother and the burial arrangements.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!