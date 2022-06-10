Following her recent rants towards her former lover SK Mbuga, singer Leila Kayondo has apologized to her family and fans for embarrassing them with her actions.

Just a few days ago, Leila Kayondo through her WhatsApp status attacked her ex-lover Sully Kabangala Mbuga asking him to stop bothering her.

She termed the businessman as an “uneducated fool” who is “attracted to any woman that speaks a foreign language” before warning him against revisiting her kazigo.

In a live video shared on Instagram on Friday evening, Leila Kayondo maintained that whatever she said about her ex-lover was real and she does not regret it because it is the truth.

Good Old Days: Leila Kayondo, and Sully K Mbuga.

She revealed that people who say that she shouldn’t have insulted him because he helped her very much do not know what they are talking about because it was a combined effort.

“Where I come from, there are so many orphans and he could have helped them. Why did he choose to help me? I was talented and I also contributed so much financially to my own career,” Leila Kayondo said.

She, however, also asked for forgiveness from her family members, friends, and fans who were pressed by her actions before vowing not to go down the same road.

“Out of respect and legacy for my parents, I am not going to talk about that man again. But I deserve to be respected too. I am sorry for those I hurt with what I said. I used bad words. To my family, my friends, my fans, my relatives, I am sorry and I will never speak about that man again, will keep my promise,” Leila Kayondo said.

The ‘Relaxing’ singer also vowed not to quit social media because of her haters and bullies who she says keep creating fake accounts and hiring bloggers to insult her.

“I am not going to quit social media because I sell clothes and this is my job. Stop hiring bloggers and opening fake accounts just to insult me by saying I am on drugs and trashing my music. I am not going anywhere,” she said before concluding her video.