On Friday afternoon, Ugandan singer Nina Roz, real name Nina Kankunda, was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for an international beauty products brand.

In recent years, several Ugandan artists have understood that value of their brands and secured themselves endorsements deals with local brands.

Among those with the most endorsements is Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi, Fik Fameica, Lydia Jazmine, among many others.

Nina Roz also added her name to the list on Friday 10th June 2022 as she was unveiled as the I-fern brand ambassador.

I-fern is a natural skin beauty product one stop shopping centre for all healthy products located at Charm Towers

I-fern stands for International Filipino Entrepreneurs Network Resources Network Inc. It engages in direct selling and network marketing.

Continuing the legacy of its mother company (FERN), I-fern believes in a very simple concept; “Spreading good health while giving lucrative business opportunities to its members.”

Nina Roz expressed her happiness after signing the ambassadorial deal which will last for a period of six months.