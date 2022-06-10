On Thursday evening, Police fired live bullets to disperse a drama outfit known as the Zubair Family as they demonstrated against the cancellation of singer Evelyn Lagu’s concert.

The group that consists of several actors and actresses stormed the Muganzi Lwaza building demanding Namulondo Investments – to give them clear reasons as to why they cancelled Evelyn Lagu’s dinner event at the last hour.

They also demanded that the building be opened so that creativies can resume hosting events from the halls they used to use.

During the demonstrations, some actors and actresses started undressing before police over the unfair treatment that the building’s management has allegedly been taking them through.

Also Read: Artistes demonstrate against the cancellation of Evelyn Lagu’s concert

The ailing Evelyn Lagu who was in a wheel chair took part in the protests as she demanded to know if there is anything wrong she did to the lady who cancelled her event.

Evelyn Lagu stressed that she made huge losses in terms of money and food which she had bought for the dinner and is now indebted.

Not only did the cancellation of Lagu’s concert leave in her heavily choking on debts, her health had also deteriorated.