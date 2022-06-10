Singing hottie Ava Peace, real name Maureen Peace Namugonza, has dropped yet another new dancehall song titled “Stamina”.

Ava Peace is enjoying a good streak in her early music career and she is looking forward to adding more bangers to her brand.

At the back of a relatively successful Kibooko project which received massive airplay, Ava Peace hit studio again and worked on a new dancehall song.

Titled ‘Stamina’, the new song was produced by Don at Axtra Nation and Ava Peace flows with the beat whilst wrapping her voice around the lyrics.

It is a song that will get you dancing and could easily become a popular jam at your favourite hangout.

The visuals of the song are yet to be released but it seems something that Ava Peace and her management are working on.

For now, take a listen at the audio below: