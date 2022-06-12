For some good time, gospel singer Exodus went silent from actively recording and producing gospel music but only a few knew what he was going through.

That was around the moment when stories started making rounds claiming that he had resorted to boozing and spending nights at bars.

At a certain moment, he was involved in family neglect scandals as his babymama appeared in the media accusing him of a deadbeat dad.

According to him, all these shortcomings resulted from the depression that he was going through following the passing on of both his parents.

The loss of his parents hurt him deep that he took long to overcome. He went through a tough period of time and stopped doing music.

He opened up about his tough moments during his visit at Sanyuka TV on the UnCut show.