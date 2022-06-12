Nansana-based Worship House Church leader, Pastor Wilson Bugembe has assured his critics that even though he shakes hands with 10 and more non-believers, nothing can happen to him.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe spoke his mind out as he responded to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s claims that he did wrong to invite secular artists to perform at his show that was held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Pastor Bugembe made the statement in regards to Bugingo’s question as to why he knelt down before local traditional healer Mama Fina who gave him money while performing.

He went on to call upon all secular artists and those that are deemed as traditional healers to visit his Church if they are not welcomed to other places of worship.

Pastor Bugembe added that his doors for such individuals are wide open for them to come through as the bible stresses.

I can shake hands with over 10 non-believers and nothing happens to me. My God is way more powerful than any of those witches and my Jesus is love. I am calling upon all the people from the secular world that if other Churches don’t like you, come to my church. I felt pity hearing the “Born-Again” insulting the others. Pastor Wilson Bugembe