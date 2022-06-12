Rising singer Ronald Alimpa has announced that he has officially parted ways with his manager identified as Ragga Fire.

The Seen Don fame singer publicly announced the firing of his manager during an interview on Spark TV’s Koona show.

The two parted ways after Ronald Alimpa cited misbehaviour from Ragga Fire that included selfish interests and hypocrisy.

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa dragged to Police for snubbing a show

Ronald Alimpa came to the conclusion to knife Ragga Fire after landing him in trouble in Kasenge at Cabana Bar on 31st May.

It should be remembered that Alimpa was dragged to Police on charges of obtaining money by false pretense and causing malicious damage of property following the Kasenge saga.

By the time Alimpa sacked Ragga Fire, he disclosed that he had caused him losses amounting to over Shs5m.

In my management there has been a person who has been having negativity about me. Good news is that I found him myself and that is manager Ragga Fire. He has been selfish and getting bookings on my behalf in silence. I fired him because he booked a show that got me in trouble a few weeks ago. The reason why I knifed him was because he got paid and gave us wrong information. When we reached at the show we demanded for more which was not right. Those who have been working with Ragga Fire on my behalf should stop. Going forward, deal with him at your own risk. Ronald Alimpa