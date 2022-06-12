Upon bagging a degree in Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery, Ugandan singer Quex has resumed his music career by releasing a brand new song.

On Saturday, among the 2,394 students who graduated from Kampala International University was local singer Quex.

Known for his hit single Kachumbali, George Kwesiga a.k.a Quex had paused his music just after his breakthrough to complete his degree.

He succeeded in his quest for a bachelor’s degree and he plans to use the knowledge and fame acquired over the last few years to promote public health.

Also Read: Desire Luzinda’s daughter set to join Medical school after graduating with a 4.0 GPA

Fans have always wondered if studies will get in the way of Quex’s music and he gave them the best response by dropping a new song.

While sharing the good news of his graduation with his fans, Quex announced his new song titled Rastaman.

Bachelor Of Medicine and Surgery, Done. Thank you God. Dr. Quex. New Song Out: Rastaman by Quex Available on all music platforms. Quex

See more Bachelor Of Medicine and Surgery, Done. Thank you God.

Dr. Quex. #QuexMusicUg#Quex_the_lyrical_doctor #VibeEkutte

New Song Out:

Rastaman by Quex

Available on all music platforms💯 pic.twitter.com/1oOz9pTmQk — Quex_the_lyrical_doctor (@QuexMusicUg) June 11, 2022

Congratulations Quex!