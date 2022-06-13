Singer Maurice Kirya will not perform at the Stress Clinic show on Monday as earlier announced after testing positive for Covid-19.

The self-styled King Of Mwooyo, Maurice Kirya gave a memorable performance on Friday at his mini show dubbed “The Road To Kirya”.

Revelers who turned up at the Design Hub in Bugolobi witnessed his return to the stage as he expressed his unique music prowess.

It was later announced that the singer would then head to Levels Lounge for the Stress Clinic show on Monday 13th June.

On Sunday evening, however, Maurice Kirya announced that the Levels Lounge show was not to happen because he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Boda Boda singer broke the news to his fans through social media before apologising for any inconveniences caused.

“To my fans and friends, I will not be able to perform at Levels tomorrow (Monday 13th) as today I tested positive for COVID-19,” Kirya tweeted.

“I would like to extend my profound apologies to you all and the management of Levels forthe inconvenience that this might have caused,” he added.

We wish him a quick recovery!