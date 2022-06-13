NBS Television and Sanyuka TV presenter Issac Kayz Kawalya and his brother Abel survived a nasty accident on Sunday evening.

Widely known for his gossip show UnCut Kalakata on Sanyuka TV, Kayz has also been getting gigs to emcee at different events across the country.

On Sunday, the aggressive and unapologetic presenter travelled together with his brother Abel for a show in Sembabule.

Unfortunately, while driving Kayz lost control of the car in which they were travelling and it swayed off the road.

The news of the accident was first broken by Dembe FM’s Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku before an admin on Kayz’s Instagram page confirmed the incident.

“God has blessed Kaiyz and the brother Abel with another chance to live after surviving an accident as they were heading to Ssembabule, Mateete for a music show,” the admin wrote on social media.

It was also revealed that the two did not sustain lofe threatening injuries and were receiving treatment in hospital.

We wish them a speedy recovery!