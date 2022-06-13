Kiggundu Fred, commonly known as Simple K, has been remanded to Kitalya prison for claiming to be Full Figure’s baby daddy.

Simple K was arrested and detained last week after making several interviews claiming to be the father to the singer’s child, Museveni Kairos Pearl.

Simple K will return to court on 21st June 2022 for his second case hearing in his quest for parental rights for the child.

Simple K’s troubles were compounded when he kept on insisting that he’s the father of Museveni to which Full Figure always denied and decided to seek legal redress.

Also Read: Simple K drags Full Figure to court, wants full parental rights of ‘Museveni Karios’

While at court, Simple K’s mother broke down in tears as she requested Full Figure to forgive and set her son free.

Simple K’s mother disclosed that the only girlfriend to her son that she knows is even expecting to give birth very soon.