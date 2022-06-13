Local band singer-turned-actress Hajjat Faridah Stecia Mayanja who is battling with a high blood pressure illness and heart complications has left the country for Canada to get better medication.

The singer left the country over the weekend after being in and out of the hospital several times as she complaining of severe headache and pain in other larts of her body.

Recently, a clip of Stecia Mayanja seemingly struggling for breath whilst in a lot of pain on a hospital bed made rounds online.

According to her manager Sir Lawrence, the clip was leaked.

When the video clip went viral, media personality Kasuku claimed that she is being bewitched by someone who doesn’t wish her well.

Now that she is off to seek better health care, we wish her a quick recovery!