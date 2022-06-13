Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage-Balogun a.k.a Tiwa Savage will be performing in Kampala, Uganda on 22nd July 2022.

Earlier in March, it was announced that Tiwa Savage would perform at an event organized by Jos Global Events at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on 22nd April 2022.

The Nigerian singer as well confirmed the development through her social media platforms but she later deleted the posts.

However, the show did not happen as anticipated, raising questions of what had occurred to it. No answers were given, leaving party goers in confusion.

The good news now, however, is that the 42-year-old songstress will be gracing Lugogo Cricket Oval on 29th July 2022 courtesy of the same organisers.

The news was confirmed by Talent Africa Group (TAG) early on Monday morning through their Twitter handle where the dates and venue of the event were revealed.

“Are you Ready! The queen of Afro beats Tiwa Savage live in Kampala at the Lugogo Cricket Oval,” the from TAG tweet partly read.

This will be Tiwa’s second time performing in Kampala since her unforgettable performance at Kati-Kati Grounds, Lugogo in march 2015.

We can’t wait!