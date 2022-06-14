B2C singer Mugisha Richard, famously known as Mr. Lee, has opened up on when he encountered armed thugs as he was returning home.

While sharing his testimony at Worship House Church in Nansana led by Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Mr. Lee narrated that as he was returning home from an outing alone one time, he saw a boda-boda trailing him in the wee hours of the night.

He immediately sensed danger but ignored his thoughts and continued driving. On going ahead, he met a roadblock with tough ‘officers’ clad in military outfits.

They hurriedly told him to park on the side of the road. After stopping, he was put on gunpoint and told to get out of the car.

The singer was then ordered to lay down on the ground and warned against trying to do anything silly.

Mr. Lee remembers being threatened by the thugs who warned that they could end his life and he cooled down. While on the ground, his car was thoroughly searched and they took most of his valuables.

He is thankful to God that the six thugs didn’t cause any physical harm on him and glorifies the Lord for another chance to live.