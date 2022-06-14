Singer-cum-presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira has openly forgiven fellow singer Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakanguubi for insulting her on social media.

Catherine Kusasira forgave Full Figure on condition that she also forgives TikToker Dr. Cephco who is in jail for for allegedly insulting her on social media.

Speaking in a press conference, Full Figure agreed with Kusasira’s request and promised to set Cephco free.

She noted that putting him in the coolers was just to teach him and other TikTokers’ a lesson that they can use the all better instead of insulting people.

He assured the public how she has nothing personal against Cephco and that he will be set free on Friday this week.

Full Figure added that she only wants to see Dr. Cephco out of prison as a reformed person rallying others to stop attacking individuals with abusive languages.

She asked the president of TikToker’s to warn the whole fraternity against abusing people in power because they will face trouble in the near future.