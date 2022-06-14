NBS TV presenter MC Casmir and his lover identified as Happy Lynn expanded their family by one beautiful baby over the weekend.

This year will be one to remember and forget for NBS Hit Maker show presenter Casmir Mukisa Kimenyi a.k.a MC Casmir.

From new journeys, to cheating scandals, and now a new bundle of joy, MC Casmir could say he has been through it all.

Life has saved the best for last for the talented emcee, events host, and media personality with the arrival of his first son.

Also Read: I’m the most faithful man any woman can have – MC Casmir brags

Over the weekend, MC Casmir’s lover Happy Lynn gave birth to their bouncing baby boy.

The controversial emcee broke the news to his fans through a video which he shared on his social media platforms.

The video shows him carrying his baby in his arms, looking down on its face, and he added the caption, “Like father like son.”

See more

Congratulations to the couple!