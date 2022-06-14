Pastor Wilson Bugembe has admitted that a few things did not go as planned during his recently concluded concert and hence begs to be forgiven.

Pastor Bugembe’s “Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga” concert was held at Hotel Africana on 3rd June 2022 which also doubled as the Uganda Martyrs Day.

At the concert, enjoyments were in plenty as believers and other pleasure-seekers put their differences aside and enjoyed performances from the very best artists in Uganda.

In attendance were public figures including Mama Fiina, a renowned traditional healer who also gave money to Pastor Bugembe to congratulate him upon organising a beautiful concert.

Also Read: I can shake hands with 10 non-believers and I’ll still be okay – Pastor Wilson Bugembe

While receiving the money, the Worship House Church Nansana lead pastor knelt down, something which has since been criticised by fellow pastor Aloysious Bugingo.

Bugingo criticised Pr Bugembe for kneeling down before a traditional healer and inviting non-believers to a “booze fest.”

In an interview, Pastor Wilson Bugembe noted that indeed, some things did not happen as planned and he apologised.

The Kani singer revealed that he sent Pastor Bugingo a message acknowledging a few mistakes that happened at the event.

He, however, also maintained that Bugingo could have aired his discontent in a better way than publicly hitting at him.

He also revealed that he has no personal beef with Bugingo before promising to correct the mistakes in the next concerts.