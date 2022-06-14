As he awaits the release of his new music, Jamaican singer Kranium reveals that he will be staying in Uganda for a mini-break.

Kranium, real name Kemar Donaldson is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single “Nobody Has To Know”.

He has been to Uganda before in September 2018 when he performed at the MTN x Tidal Warehouse Party alongside Nigeria’s DJ Spinall.

Apparently, Kranium has been in studio working on new music which will soon be released.

Talent Africa Group boss Aly Allibhai and Kranium in Uganda in 2018 (Credits: Chano8)

Also Read: Beenie Gunter secures collaboration with Jamaica’s Kranium

On Monday, the singer revealed that before the music is released, he is to take a short trip to the +256 just to chill.

In his tweet, Kranium revealed that his management is working on sorting and clearing which songs should be released and in the meantime, he can take a mini-break in the Pearl Of Africa.

“While management clear these songs so I can drop hit music, I’m a take a week in Uganda and chill,” Kranium’s tweet read.

See more While management clear these songs so I can drop hit music !!!I’m a take a week in Uganda and chill — Kranium (@therealkranium) June 13, 2022

Kranium’s revelation has put several Ugandan partygoers on alert in anticipation that he might also perform while here.

We await to see how his short visit to the country will pan out.