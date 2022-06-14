Local singer and songwriter Olisha M alias Olivia Mildred and her lover are expecting to expand their family with a new member.

The RnB singer who is known for songs like Gwenjagala, Vuvuzela, Super Love, and Ebiwooma shared the good news after a long period of silence.

Olisha M has of late been out of the public eye while hidding her baby bump from the prying eyes of media.

All seeming excited about the ban baking in her oven, Olisha shared cute photos of her baby bump to reveal to the nation how she is soon becoming a mother.

Hello my fans, I’ve kept this from you but it’s so heavy for me now, allow me share my joy with you. I wanted you to be the first to know. Olisha M

With God’s favor on her side, we wish Olisha M all the best while giving birth.