Beenie Gunter has officially parted ways with Talent Africa and hired American content creator and business developer, Max Noir to take over the management of the Guntalk Empire.

After taking a period of time during lockdown to recenter, refocus and create his latest 21-track album, Elevated, Uganda’s own dancehall artist, Beenie Gunter has returned bigger and stronger than ever.

After making the decision to leave his former management under Talent Africa Group, Gunter and his team at TA maintain a positive relationship.

While speaking to MBU, the singer maintained that they remain family with TA and continue to book shows together for the near and far future.

Beenie has hired American content creator and business developer, Max Noir to take over the management of the Guntalk Empire, as the artist looks to growing the company in additional directions beyond music.

Speaking of the 21-track Elevated album, Beenie Gunter revealrled to us that it is inspired by God being at the forefront of Beenie Gunter’s everything in life.

“We have faced the struggles and the struggles have faced us. Now we are the face of real success, which is joy and happiness; an elevated mind and spirit. We come to win, anytime we in. It is exactly why we sing,” he revealed.

The album includes strong features by Anne Kansiime & Skylanta, Ahlam Lamu, and Melissa Mulungi.

The album’s producers include Luca Sivette, Boris, Mesh Pan, A Steyn, and Stamma Terror of Terror Family Productions, Jamaica.

Beenie Gunter & Guntalk Empire have officially opened their new office in Nsambya, on the property of Amare the Palace along Ggaba Road.

The Guntalk team will be working from the Nsambya office from now on where they will host meetings, interviews, press conferences, merchandise, and occasional shoots.

Guntalk Empire will be hosting the inaugural, Guntalk Fest Tour, which will be kicking off in October.

Guntalk Fest Tour is a traveling festival which will visit every major region of Uganda for a grand experience of live performances, vendors, arts and technology exhibitions, song competitions and more!

The festival will end in Kampala with a massive finale edition in partnership with Talent Africa.

Besides music, Guntalk promises better content next year including activations in fashion, agriculture, technologies, tourism and more.