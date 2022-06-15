Singer Hellen Lukoma is happy that music is now a paying career that has helped many youths survive and is a respected form of art.

From church choir to the Obsessions, to HB Toxic, and now a solo career – Hellen Lukoma’s music career has lasted the test of time.

Now signed to C.A.N Music, Hellen Lukoma’s career has not been a bed of roses as she has encountered several challenges along the way.

One of her major challenges from the start has been financing but somehow, she has managed to use the available resources to turn herself into a reputable entertainment brand.

Currently, you would say she is in a good place with her music away from her glorious Acting, Fashion, and Modelling careers.

While speaking to MBU, the singer revealed that she is happy to see the music industry growing and the Arts are recognized as an important sector in the country.

HL revealed that starting out as a new artist, singers were seen as unimportant people in society but that has changed over the years.

She is particularly proud to see that through music, many people have earned a living and that the industry is respected.