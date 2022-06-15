Maurice Kirya believes that the Ugandan film industry is in a good place and he is grateful to be part of the progress.

When he is not at the studio laying out his soul into lyrics, Maurice Kirya is on set playing roles for various film projects.

His role in Ali Loukman’s popular film, The Girl In The Yellow Jumper , has been widely applauded and the actor feels like the film industry is finally making the right progress.

While at the 9th edition of the Uganda Film Festival awards night, Maurice Kirya expressed his gratitude for being part of the positive change that has developed the film industry.

Also Read: Maurice Kirya cancels performance after testing positive for COVID-19

Kirya noted that he is working on new film projects both locally and internationally and he cannot wait for his fans to watch them.

“Indeed I’m working on some other productions, both here in Uganda and in Europe, and I hope that everyone gets to see them,” the singer said.

He also mentioned that now is the best time to be an actor in Uganda because the film industry is finally receiving the recognition that has for long been desired.

It’s a wonderful time to be an actor in Uganda because for so many years film hasn’t gotten the recognition it deserved but now, finally, that is happening. I’m glad to be a part of that. Maurice Kirya

Maurice Kirya was nominated in the category of “Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film” for his role in The Girl In The Yellow Jumper at the UFF awards.