Talented youngster rapper Eliza K has bounced back with a new tune praising God’s goodness dubbed “Tonjabulira“.

“Tonjabulira” is a local Luganda word that means ”Never Leave Me” and in this particular jam, Eliza K sends out an inspiring message about the goodness of God and how amazing Jesus Christ is.

The song is touching and draws someone to God in a way that when you listen to it, you may not want to stop.

She goes on to praise God for the life she has lived and the things she has gone through. She further asks God not to let her off in His plans and requests for blessings and protection in the all-life challenges that are ahead of her.

With her mother financing her music career, Eliza K dreams of raising the Ugandan flag internationally and using her music to motivate and educate the youths to achieve their individual goals regardless of the situations they live through.

The song was produced and mastered by Sony Beats and Butar Magical whereas written by BonMan Lyrical. Listen to her new song below: