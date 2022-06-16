King Saha could not hide his excitement after learning that the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) decided to have voting held by secret ballot.

UMA revised its initial plan to have voting for different positions in the association via online on 10th June.

A statement released by the association noted that technology glitches were experienced in the online election process that was held at the National Theatre on 6th June 2022.

“The elections exercise on 6th June 2022 was halted due to technical challenges faced with the digital platform sought from National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U),” UMA revealed.

The elections were halted and after a board meeting, it was resolved that the voting will be redone on 28th June 2022 through a physical secret ballot at the National Theatre Gardens polling station.

Also Read: UMA Decides, New Voting Dates Announced for Secret Ballot Elections

“Following guidance from the UMA Policy Board, I have decided to organize the polls in the next two weeks so that the association does not continue any longer without leadership,” Mr. Geoffrey Ekongot, Chairman UMA Electoral Committee said.

Upon the news landing in King Saha’s ears, the UMA presidential candidate jubilated and quickly stated that he is now going to win the election.

The Zakayo singer believes that the process will now be transparent and he will do everything possible to protect his votes.

King Saha hands in his nomination forms to UMA EC Chairman Jeff Ekongot at the Uganda National Theatre

“I believe the secret ballot will be free and fair. Our campaign agents will be able to protect our votes. I believe I will be announced the winner,” he said in an interview with the local radio station.

It should be remembered that on 6th June, by the time the elections were halted, Saha’s immediate competitor Cindy Sanyu was taking the lead.

We await to see what will change in the elections on 28th June.