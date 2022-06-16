When Worship House Church leader, Pastor Wilson Bugembe held his “Katonda Wabanaku Mwe’Eno Ensonga” concert at Hotel Africana, he was roasted by his fellow Pastor Aloysius Bugingo for what transpired at the show.

Pastor Bugingo put Bugembe on the spot for having knelt down before renowned local traditional healer Mama Fiina as she gave him millions of cash while performing live on stage.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s act of kneeling down before Mama Fiina rubbed Bugingo the wrong way and during one of his Sunday services, he wouldn’t keep calm without hinting on it.

The House of Prayer Church Ministries leader went ahead to call out Pastor Bugembe for having offered secular artists a chance to perform at his concert plus the plenty of alcohol that was spotted at the event.

The act of riding his complaints around Mama Fiina landed him in trouble and found him having to plead for forgiveness from her in a secretive way.

Mama Fiina disclosed that Bugingo might have attacked Bugembe because the former had requested her to visit his Church in vain.

She promised to make time off her tight schedule to visit Pastor Bugingo’s Church very soon.