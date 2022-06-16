In the wake of rumors that Sheila ‘Salta’ Saltofte might have thrown in the towel at NBS TV, she talked to MBU and revealed the truth.

If you have watched recent episodes of the NBS TV Katch Up show, there is a new face that has been introduced.

A lively character in Galaxy FM presenter Viana Indi who seems to be taking over from Salta and she looks ready for the challenge.

This has raised a few eyebrows in the entertainment circles with several netizens questioning why Salta is no longer so active at the Naguru-based station.

Rumors from different sites have also revealed that Sheila Salta decided to take a break from TV to concentrate on her personal life, raising her son, and emceeing at different gigs.

“She has been traveling in and out of the country and her time at NBS TV seems to have finally come to an end,” a source revealed.

While speaking to MBU, however, the mother of one rubbished the reports of her alleged departure at the Next Media station.

Sheila Salta maintained that she is still at the station and was even on last Friday’s Katch Up edition, and that she is going no where.

“So not true,” was her response while speaking to us and this should be the best news to her fans who have increased since she joined NBS TV about 3 years ago.

Sheila Salta joined NBS TV in 2020 from Urban Television where she was presenting the “527 on Urban” show to replace Fabiola on the Katch Up show.

More About Sheila Salta

Salta is a TV presenter, MC, Radio host and Events Coordinator. She was born in Denmark at Hvidore Hospital in 1992.

At the tender age of 10, Sheila moved to Uganda in 2002 to study but rather picked interest in TV shows like the Teens Club on WBS TV. She got her TV debut at the age of 13 while in high school.

She started out presenting on WBS TV and has since worked on other platforms like Urban TV (Backstage Pass and 527) and Magic 1HD (City Magazine).

She has hosted many events including Buzz Teenz Awards, Buzz Leavers Party, Club Mega Fest, MTN 10 year Anniversary Celebrations, Y+ Beauty Pageant and MTN Pulse Party.

The mother of one has also worked as a brand ambassador for several prominent brands, executing her role with finesse.