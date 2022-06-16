Club Pilsener has finally revealed how much you will need to party with Adekunle Gold at the highly anticipated Club Dome party next month.

Club Dome which targets campusers and young millennials in tertiary institutions of learning will kick off in Kampala on Saturday July 16th 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Kampala Club Dome will be launched by the Nigerian star Adekunle Gold who will be headlining the event alongside South Africa’s Costa Titch and the best acts here in Uganda.

Costa Titch

The Dome evolves every year so it stays fresh for the campusers to look forward to.

There are different themes for each year and the last one held in 2018 had a Caribbean theme while 2022’s theme is futuristic.

Under the theme #DomeLifeDopeLife, Club Dome was relaunched on Wednesday 8th June at Panamera Bar and Lounge.

Earlier today, Club Pilsener through a tweet revealed the entrance charges to the concert slated for 16th July:

𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗱: UGX 40,000 (Ordinary), UGX 80,000 (VIP)

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲: UGX 60,000 (Ordinary), UGX 120,000 (VIP)

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 Of 8: UGX 3,000,000

Tickets are now available for purchasing online via www.quicket.co.ug