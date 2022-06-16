The first time we ran a story about USA-based Ugandan singer and songwriter David Kateregga alias Dev Kat, we were tipping you on how he wants to take over the Ugandan music showbiz by storm.

Dev Kat has returned with a brand new track dubbed “Hakuna Matata“. He is optimistic that the new jam has been released at the perfect time to usher him into the Ugandan market.

To bring you up to speed, “Hakuna Matata” is a Swahili word which is loosely translated to mean “No Worries”.

Listening to the song word-for-word, Dev Kat is heard preaching and assuring his fans, encouraging them not to worry about whatever situation they might be going through.

Swahili is a Language widely spoken in the East African countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Somalia, South Sudan, Mozambique and some parts of Zambia.

In the song, Dev Kat uses words like Karibu which literally means “Welcome”. The song is a welcome dance or karibu dance that is accorded to guests of honor.

The beats to the song are derived from the tribes of Uganda and Northern Tanzania.

When you listen to the lyrics of the song, you simply don’t want to stop. It will get you off your feet and you will start dancing.

Check out the lyrics video here: