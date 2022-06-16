Winnie Nwagi says she is not shocked by the reaction of people questioning why Swangz Avenue is organising a concert for Azawi before her.

Over a week ago, Swangz Avenue announced that Azawi is to hold her maiden concert on 22nd July 2022.

The concert dubbed “Azawi African Music Concert” will be held at the Lugogo Zoe Grounds and preparations are underway to have a great show.

Following the announcement, several critics immediately questioned why Swangz was opting to hold a concert for Azawi before Nwagi.

Also Read: Paint me how you want – Winnie Nwagi to critics following “flopped” Dubai concert

Netizens questioned how an artiste who has only spent just about three years with Swangz is holding her concert before Nwagi who has been there for more than five years.

Others also wondered if Nwagi is intentionally being sidelined by her label just like her ex-labelmate Irene Ntale who had to first exit the label to hold her first concert.

While appearing on NBS TV Amasengejje Extra on Thursday evening, the curvaceous Nwagi said that she was not shocked by people’s reactions.

She, however, asked them to support Azawi because it is her time to shine and that she is also patiently waiting for her time to stage her concert.

I expected it. I expected many people to comment on it that way. But Azawi is Azawi, and Winnie Nwagi is Winnie Nwagi. These are two different artists. Azawi is ready now, it’s her time and we’ll support her. I am also ready but it’s just not my time yet. When my time comes, I will also have my concert. Winnie Nwagi

Azawi’s concert will be the very first by a Swangz Avenue artiste since Vinka is also yet to hold one. By far, the African Music singer has had the fastest rise to fame of the three.

Before Covid-19 hit the country, there were rumors that Nwagi was to hold her concert. It was, however, delayed.

There is still a belief that Nwagi will also have her concert before the end of the year. We await to see how that develops.