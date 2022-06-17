According to news making rounds, former Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali is battling a strange disease in Canada.

Dre Cali silently left Uganda in pursuit of a better life, leaving behind a disgruntled former boss in Ykee Benda.

His fanbase was also shocked and disappointed by his decision to ditch his music career because he was starting to turn into a reputable local music brand.

It’s a couple of months in Canada where he is reportedly living with relatives, and news coming in reveals that he is not at his best healthwise.

The unfortunate news was revealed by NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga during the recent After 5 show.

Lwanga revealed that according to reports he got, Dre Cali is suffering from a serious illness and hence why he has decided to stay away from social media.

“I was told by a credible source that the reason Dre Cali refused to come back to Uganda is that he has a serious medical condition,” Lwanga said.

“That’s why all his social media pages have been dormant. He is not chilling and relaxing as we thought, he’s battling some sicknesses. I can’t however confirm or refute this,” Lwanga added.

