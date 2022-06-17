Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has disclosed that when she had just joined the showbiz industry, she always got hurt by the negative remarks from fans on social media.

Winnie Nwagi explained that whenever she would post and get flooded with negativity in her comment section, she would always shed tears.

Sge was depressed until she developed a thick skin and the guts and confidence to respond to directly negativity.

Also Read: Winnie Nwagi reacts to Azawi’s concert coming before hers

She decided to take on her critics by blocking some of them and also sending back similar insults to her fans who had proved to be a thorn in her shoes.

The “Musawo” fame singer noted she chose to face off with her Instagram critics because she usually has time to at least reply to a few of those.

When asked whether she also takes time to respond to her critics on Facebook, she stressed that Facebook wars are very tiresome to engage in.