Singer Olisha M and her secret lover are glad to have welcomed their new bundle of joy.

The Vuvuzela singer gave birth to a bouncing baby boy whom she named “Ayaan” going by her latest social media post.

She thanked Allah for having had a safe delivery saying she is grateful for the goodness and provision for everything she has seen and had in life.

Baby Ayaan is not Olisha M’s first child.

MASHALLAH. Forever grateful. Another Prince Baby Ayaan Olisha M

Upon sharing the news of welcoming baby Ayaan, Olisha M’s followers and close friends bombarded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Congratulations Olisha M.